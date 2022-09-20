"Common theme of the entire night" - Vince Russo highlights a big mistake WWE made in almost every RAW match (Exclusive)

Triple H and his WWE team offered another eventful episode of Monday Night RAW this week that featured five matches and several in-ring and backstage segments. While the show had a few high points, Vince Russo noted that almost every match had an unnecessary interference that benefited the heel.

The former WWE writer stated that the most recent RAW followed a common theme of outside distractions aiding the heels. While the booking tactic has been utilized for ages, Vince Russo felt that WWE should not have incorporated it in every bout barring the Brawling Brutes vs. Street Profits match during the three-hour broadcast.

Russo criticized WWE's stale writing pattern, as you can view below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"You know what, bro? There was a common theme, and I think if we literally kept score, this was the common theme of the entire night, Chris. You know, rule of thumb," explained Vince Russo. "On one show, you do something once. You don't keep repeating it over and over again. Bro, in every single match, heel interference causes the heels to go over. Every single match on this show. The heels interfered. The heels went over." [3:13 - 3:50]

Vince Russo says WWE's writing hasn't improved despite Triple H taking over as Head of Creative

The Game's regime has witnessed changes primarily to the roster as many released superstars have been given another opportunity in the company. However, Russo didn't see progress in booking matches as the creative was still leaning towards tried-and-tested methods.

Russo said he and Ed Ferrera came up with different finishes when they worked together during the Attitude Era. Vince didn't see the same level of creativity driving the current product and highlighted a glaring example from RAW:

Risso added:

"Bro, Chris, I hate to come on here every week and talk about the writing, but that's what I'm talking about. Like, you know, if I'm writing the show with Ed and there is one outside heel interference causing the heels to go over, there is one, bro. There aren't six! We came up with the finish other creative ways for those other matches, but that was the theme of this entire night. Heels interfere, heels go over, bro." [3:51 - 4:30]

Do you agree with Vince Russo regarding the unoriginal match finishes on RAW? Share your views in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far