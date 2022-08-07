"I don't know why it's so hard for them"- Vince Russo highlights a major problem with title reigns in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has suggested minor changes WWE could make to its championship reigns to make them intriguing.

Russo, who notably worked for the Stamford-based promotion in the 1990s, stressed that being a champion in WWE is only related to the title and does not serve any other purpose.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran suggested that the promotion could add value to championship reigns by adding kayfabe monetary benefits. The wrestling veteran noted that it could give the champion an added incentive to hold on to the title.

"Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host] that's where they make a huge issue. [It's] A huge mistake not tying money into being the champion,'"- said Russo. "So in other words that's another reason if I lose this belt, my income, my yearly income is cut in half. I mean, it's little things like that they could do that would make all the difference in the world. You know how it is when it affects your pocketbook. But it's like if you lose the belt, it's like, 'oh well, I'm happy that I got to be champion. Who's next?'" (From 2:55 to 3:34)

He further highlighted the importance of including on-screen monetary benefits with championship reigns:

"I don't know why it's so hard for them to tie business and money into [title]. I don't know why that is so difficult for them bro." (from 3:45 to 3:57)

Vince Russo on the possible reason why Roman Reigns could lose his WWE world titles

Roman Reigns has been on the run of his life since returning to WWE in 2020. The Tribal Chief currently holds both world titles in the men's division and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

Reigns will face off against Drew McIntyre at the company's upcoming premium live event in the UK, Clash at the Castle. Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the bout, stating that he doesn't fancy The Scottish Warrior's chances:

“Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], at the end of the day, this is what it all comes down to: business,” Russo said. “Unless there’s personal reasons that we don’t know about – in other words, unless Roman wants time off, because that could very well be the case. I don’t know, he’s had a long run. He could be the one that says, ‘You know what, I need six months. I need a break.’”

With Karrion Kross now seemingly in the championship picture upon his return on last week's SmackDown, fans will have to wait and see how this rivalry unfolds in the weeks to come.

