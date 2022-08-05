Vince Russo on Roman Reigns possibly losing his WWE titles for "personal reasons" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes there is only one way that Roman Reigns will lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre will challenge his long-term rival at the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The Scottish Warrior is viewed by many as a realistic contender to dethrone Reigns, especially as the match will take place in the United Kingdom.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the upcoming match on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show. He speculated that Reigns is only likely to lose if he has requested some time away from in-ring competition.

“Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], at the end of the day, this is what it all comes down to: business,” Russo said. “Unless there’s personal reasons that we don’t know about – in other words, unless Roman wants time off, because that could very well be the case. I don’t know, he’s had a long run. He could be the one that says, ‘You know what, I need six months. I need a break.’” [8:01-8:29]

Vince Russo dismisses two possible threats to Roman Reigns’ titles

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are two of the top male babyfaces in WWE right now. Both men held the WWE Championship during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning many of their title matches took place without fans present.

Unlike Lashley and McIntyre, Vince Russo thinks Roman Reigns is a proven draw as WWE’s top champion.

“The two guys you just named were not the draw that Roman is when they were champion,” Russo continued. “It’s that simple. So, when we look at dollars, cents, draw, money… Lashley and Drew McIntyre, who were champions and got a taste of it, did not have that same drawing power of Roman Reigns.” [8:38-9:02]

While Reigns still regularly appears on WWE television, he drastically reduced his in-ring schedule earlier this year. The Bloodline leader has only competed in four matches, including live events, since the end of May.

