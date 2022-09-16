Vince Russo hopes controversial former WWE Superstar turns his life around (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has given his thoughts on Velveteen Dream possibly returning to wrestling one day.

Dream has been at the center of controversy ever since underage sexual harassment allegations emerged in 2020. The 27-year-old claimed after he was let go by WWE that the company’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, cleared him of any wrongdoing.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, Vince Russo said he is hopeful that Dream can get his career back on track:

“Very good-looking young man… he’s got great teeth, bro! The guy’s got phenomenal teeth! I hope those things aren’t true because this kid could have a very, very, very bright future ahead of him. I hope everything turns out okay for him.” [16:39-16:58]

Vince Russo thinks anyone can be “buried” in wrestling

Velveteen Dream was among WWE’s top stars of the future during his five years in NXT. However, his career was never the same after the allegations about his private life emerged two years ago.

Using the former North American Champion as an example, Vince Russo added that wrestlers are deemed guilty as soon as they are accused of something:

“There’s always somebody looking to bury you, and if you give somebody a little crack, bro, there’s somebody there that’s gonna take that crack and drive a Mack truck through it and you’re over. I saw it happen a million, million, million times, and you don’t even have to be guilty. It could be an accusation, could be a rumor. There’s gonna be somebody that doesn’t like you, and that’s all that’s needed.” [18:28-18:59]

EC3 went on to explain why Velveteen Dream is not currently allowed to perform for his Control Your Narrative promotion.

