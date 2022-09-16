EC3 bans former WWE Superstar from Control Your Narrative – he'll only change his mind on one condition (Exclusive)

EC3 has no interest in allowing Velveteen Dream to work for Control Your Narrative (CYN).

The 39-year-old co-founded the promotion following his release from WWE in 2020. He recently accused Velveteen Dream of filming wrestlers in the bathroom without their consent, prompting a war of words over social media.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 said CYN welcomes wrestlers who want to revitalize their careers:

“There are some things I will accept in life that deserve redemption. Those being, ‘Hey, I have the wrong opinion and people don’t like me.’ Well, you are free to speak it here. I don’t know if I agree with you, and I don’t care if I agree with you. Here’s a platform, you say it. Say it if you want. Deal with the consequences – they’re on you.” [10:27-10:44]

Velveteen Dream was accused of underage sexual harassment in 2020, prompting many WWE fans to call for him to be fired. The 27-year-old received his release in 2021 despite Dream claiming that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Due to the allegations, EC3 believes his former NXT rival would not be a good fit for CYN:

“What I cannot do is forgive things that are so plaguing this culture and this world today that have been accused because even accusation in this moment leads to being declared guilty,” EC3 continued. “I don’t know if he was guilty of any of the things, but if it comes down to anything involving children or minors, if it comes down to anything involving homophobia or racism or misogyny, I will not accept it.” [10:49-11:16]

In the video above, EC3 talks to Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about Velveteen Dream’s claim that the bathroom story was untrue.

The only way EC3 will allow Velveteen Dream in Control Your Narrative

Several former WWE Superstars have appeared in Control Your Narrative this year, including Austin Aries and Big Damo (f.k.a. Killian Dain). Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross also wrestled for the promotion before returning to WWE.

EC3 added that Velveteen Dream will only be allowed in CYN if he sees proof of his innocence:

“Am I inviting him to Control Your Narrative? No, because of the allegations of interactions with a minor that were lewd, so I can’t do that, Vince [Russo], though if it was another time and he was another person and he was proven innocent of these charges, then if by proven innocent perhaps we can talk one day. But in this moment the accusations are enough to say, ‘No, I can’t have that.’” [11:23-11:49]

The former RAW Superstar also said that he forgives Velveteen Dream for his recent comments on Instagram, which included an accusation that he takes drugs.

