“Life is too short” - Vince Russo issues a call to action to the WWE Universe (Exclusive)

Wrestling Veteran Vince Russo called upon WWE fans to take a stand for pro wrestling and demand a better product from the company.

Russo worked with the Stamford-based promotion for around eight years in two stints. The former WCW Champion has been pretty vocal about his thoughts on WWE's booking ideas in the past and has often conveyed the same message through podcasts and interviews.

While recapping this week's edition of Monday Night RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that things won't change unless fans start being vocal about it:

"If you enjoy this show, of course I want you to watch it. Life is too short and if there's something you enjoy, you should do it. But my point is that I took a poll of over 3000 people and only 15% said they enjoy it. So my point is, if 85% of you aren't enjoying it, the only way you're going to make it better is by sending them a message."

The wrestling veteran added that in the end, he wants wrestling to be great again, and for that, people need to come out and demand better:

"If you have a losing team in sports and it goes on for a couple of years, what happens? People stop going to the games. We're talking about a 22-year run here. That's what we're talking about. At the end of the day, I want the same thing everybody else wants. I want it to be the wrestling that we are all proud of. We want it to be like that again, so the masses can once again embrace it." (From 58:53 to 1:00:28)

Vince Russo has slammed the repetitiveness of WWE in the past

Vince Russo has never shied away from stating his thoughts on Monday Night RAW. The wrestling critic has blasted WWE for booking the exact matches every week that do not progress the storylines in any way.

Earlier this month, on an edition of The Brand in association with The Hamin Media, the former writer sent a message to viewers of the Red Brand. Russo stated that until fans come out and express their displeasure over the product, things won't change.

Vince Russo was the head writer and producer for WWE in the '90s. He also worked for WCW before returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2002. The wrestling veteran then took his services to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

