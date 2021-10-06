"He wanted to do that really, really bad" - Former WWE Writer on Jeff Hardy's alter-ego [Exclusive]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Jeff Hardy moving to SmackDown and bringing a different version of himself to the table.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed The Charismatic Enigma's move to the blue brand and stated that the alter-ego Willow was his own creation.

"Well, thank God there's gonna be a new Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. There's gonna be a different side to Jeff Hardy. What'd he do? Willow The Wisp? I mean, that was his idea. He wanted to do that really, really bad. I don't know if that's what he's talking about here. I mean, who knows?", Vince Russo said.

After losing his United States Championship match to Damian Priest on RAW, Jeff Hardy cut a promo where he seemingly teased bringing a new persona to SmackDown. While the character has never seen the light of day in WWE, he used the Willow character for quite a while in IMPACT Wrestling.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he spoke to the Willow mask maker and would be bringing the character back before his career was over. Switching over brands would be a great opportunity for him to introduce his alter-ego to the WWE Universe.

Vince Russo criticized moving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to SmackDown

While Russo was relieved at the prospect of seeing a different side of The Charismatic Enigma, he wasn't thrilled with both Sheamus and Hardy moving back to SmackDown citing the repetitiveness of their feud.

"And bro it's funny too. This is exactly what I'm talking about. Sheamus and Jeff Hardy are going back to SmackDown. Bro, didn't they have a feud for like, 17 years on SmackDown? Didn't they wrestle in a pub? Didn't somebody get hit by a car? That's what I mean bro it's like it doesn't mean anything anymore because you were already there. Now we are just moving back and forth, back and forth."

You can watch the entire episode below:

Jeff Hardy recently stated that he would like to face Roman Reigns in a dream match and also expressed his desire to win the Universal championship before his retirement.

With both superstars now on the blue brand, it is quite possible that we might get to see a match between the two at some point.

Are you excited to see an alter-ego of Jeff Hardy on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

