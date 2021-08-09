"It is not coincidental" - Vince Russo on John Cena ending several WWE stars' pushes

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes John Cena was purposely chosen as the person to end several superstars’ pushes.

The 16-time World Champion defeated up-and-coming superstars including Alex Riley, Bray Wyatt, Rusev and Wade Barrett in the early-to-mid 2010s. Following their losses to Cena, the career trajectory of all four men went downhill.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said it is not a coincidence that superstars’ careers become “cursed” after losing against Cena.

“We’re rolling them, we’re rolling them, they’re getting over, they’re getting over. Who was the perfect guy to put the kibosh on it? Cena!” Russo said.

“Cena was already over, so he was already getting the Hollywood calls, but now these other guys… Cena, Cena was the roadblock, and that makes all the sense in the world, because all they’ve gotta do is turn around to the talent and say, ‘Come on, man, you lost to John Cena.’ All those guys you just laid out, it is not coincidental, bro. All that stuff was done by design.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on John Cena’s victories over the aforementioned superstars. Russo also discusses Bray Wyatt’s possible future outside of the wrestling business after leaving WWE.

John Cena’s WrestleMania 30 win over Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt (w/Erick Rowan and Luke Harper) was unable to defeat John Cena

John Cena’s victories over younger superstars became a talking point again recently after WWE announced Bray Wyatt’s departure from the company.

One of Cena’s most controversial wins came in 2014 when he defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. Six years later, Wyatt exacted revenge for the loss by defeating his long-term rival in a cinematic Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.

Cena has also been accused of “burying” The Nexus in 2010. Former WWE producer Arn Anderson said last year that Team WWE's win against the seven-man group at SummerSlam 2010 “hurt John more than it helped him.”

