"I never would've booked this c**p" – Former WWE writer takes issue with The Judgment Day dominating screen time on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo doesn't care about The Judgment Day and feels their storyline is going nowhere.

The sinister stable was heavily featured on this week's show with a couple of matches and a few segments with Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor took down Riddle in the opening matchup, while Dom destroyed Edge with some help from the rest of the faction during the main event.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the Judgment Day storyline in WWE was devoid of good content to reel in the fans. He detailed that there was no underlying motive or story behind the faction and that the presentation felt flat.

"There's zero story bro. Did I like the fact that they weaved Judgment Day throughout the show? Bro, there's no story. There's no mystery, there's no substance, there is no story bro," said Russo.

The former WWE writer mentioned that he would never book the faction this way, and at this point, he doesn't even care what the future holds for the nefarious stable.

"I don't know and I don't care. These are not things I'm thinking about. Like honestly. This is not the way I would've aligned these stories and these people. I can't sit here and try to figure out what to do with the c**p they've booked because I never would've booked this c**p," added Russo. [From 8:28 - 9:20]

You can watch the full video here:

Don't forget to catch the full results of RAW here.

Dominik turned his back on his father at WWE Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle proved to be the breaking point for Dominik Mysterio as he turned on his father and Edge.

The 25-year-old finally embraced his dark side as he kicked Edge and even struck down his dad after they emerged victorious against The Judgment Day.

This week on WWE RAW, Dominik mentioned that he was tired of living in his father's shadow.

During the promo, he detailed that he was done with all the disrespect meted out to him and that he was taking matters into his own hands.

What do you think of this new version of Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy