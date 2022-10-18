"Why does everybody say this?" - Former WWE writer shares his honest opinion on The Judgment Day segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Judgment Day's segment with The O.C. on RAW this week.

After their eventful return last week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were in a tag team match against The Alpha Academy on the latest episode of the red brand. The O.C. picked up the win before squaring off with The Judgment Day. They challenged the villainous faction to a match, but Finn Balor set the date for Crown Jewel.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he enjoyed it when AJ Styles called out the Finn Balor-led faction to throw down a challenge on the spot.

"They got a match over Alpha Academy which nobody cares about. The O.C. goes over and Judgment Day comes out. They talk about, 'Okay, right now. Us, let's do it, right here right now. Judgment Day said, 'Oh no, we're gonna do it at Crown Jewel.' AJ said, 'Wait a minute, I don't understand. Why does everybody say this? There's a ring, you're here I'm there, let's do this. Let's do this right now.'"

Russo mentioned that he had pointed out the same thing weeks ago and suggested someone from WWE creative must have been watching the show.

"Somebody's definitely watching our show because at least then they got into the Dominik-AJ thing in a more creative way. I loved the fact that AJ pointed that out. Like why do we do this every week. What's stopping us from having this match now?" [8:48 - 9:40]

Dominik picked up his first win over AJ Styles in WWE

The war of words between the two factions set up a match as Dominik Mysterio went up against The Phenomenal One.

Styles, in true veteran fashion, held his own against the rookie. However, Rhea Ripley once again proved to be the decisive factor as she held the former world champion's foot. This allowed Dominik to get a quick rollup pin on the former WWE Champion.

The rivalry between The Judgment Day and The O.C. seems to be heating up. The two factions will look to settle their scores at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. However, as always, Rhea Ripley seems to be giving her faction the edge in the feud. It remains to be seen whether The O.C. will bring on a female member of their own to neutralize the threat of Ripley.

Do you think O.C. will take down The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below.

