"Don't ask that question anymore"- Vince Russo lambasts former WWE Champion's booking on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted a significant problem with the company's booking of The Miz storyline with Dexter Lumis.

The A-Lister has been embroiled in a storyline with Dexter Lumis ever since the latter made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. After getting stalked and even kidnapped by Dexter for weeks, The Miz called out Lumis on RAW this week for crossing the line by invading his home the previous week.

However, the former WWE Champion once again refused to talk about the time he was kidnapped by Lumis, which did not sit well with Vince Russo. Russo mentioned on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that WWE has no explanation for what happened with The Miz when he was taken away by Dexter and therefore isn't talking about it:

"We went weeks and weeks and weeks of The Miz saying he didn't want to talk about what Dexter Lumis did to him and I said Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, The Host], he doesn't want to talk about it because they don't know. They don't know that part of the story. They don't know what to say. What did Miz say in the promo tonight to put it into it? 'Don't ask what he did to me, ask why me?' They had no idea what he was doing with Miz when he was taking him away, so now Miz has to say don't ask that question anymore because we really don't know, we really don't have an answer to it. So just ask why me, don't ask what he was doing to me." [34:05 - 34:52]

Vince Russo says "he's tired" of the storyline between Dexter Lumis and the former WWE Champion The Miz

The rivalry between The Miz and Dexter Lumis has been going on for weeks. However, there is still no explanation on why Lumis is targeting the A-Lister.

During last week's edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he's tired of the whole storyline and believes WWE has no idea how to progress the feud:

"I'm so tired of the freaking Lumis thing," said Vince Russo. "OK, bro, we get it. We get it. He's in the car, he's in the building, he's in the house. We get it. I swear to God, I honestly believe they don't have a clue where to go with this thing, so they're just prolonging the same exact story every single week and I'm sick of it... I'm tired of this show."

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Still no answers, why Miz is being targeted or what Lumis did to the Miz.



Growing very tired of it week by week. Give me something Dexter Lumis cuts the ring and comes up thru the ring mat, to try and abduct The Miz again.Still no answers, why Miz is being targeted or what Lumis did to the Miz.Growing very tired of it week by week. Give me something #WWERaw Dexter Lumis cuts the ring and comes up thru the ring mat, to try and abduct The Miz again. Still no answers, why Miz is being targeted or what Lumis did to the Miz. Growing very tired of it week by week. Give me something #WWERaw

Dexter was also present on this week's RAW, where he again tried to take away The Miz. However, the Hollywood star was saved by Tommaso Ciampa.

