"I honestly believe they don't have a clue"- Vince Russo says he's "tired" of WWE's booking of a recently returned star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the company's creative direction with Dexter Lumis.

The former NXT star made his return to the Stamford-based promotion last month after being released from his contract in April earlier this year. Since his return, Lumis has been involved in a storyline with The Miz where he is often seen stalking the A-Lister.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted the problem with Lumis' second stint in the company. The former WWE writer stated that he is tired of the repetitiveness of Dexter's storyline.

"I'm so tired of the freaking Lumis thing," said Vince Russo. "OK, bro, we get it. We get it. He's in the car, he's in the building, he's in the house. We get it. I swear to God, I honestly believe they don't have a clue where to go with this thing, so they're just prolonging the same exact story every single week and I'm sick of it... I'm tired of this show." [6:25 - 6:53]

Vince Russo believes The Miz will form an alliance with Dexter Lumis in WWE

While Vince Russo has been critical of the feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis on RAW, he believes it could lead to the formation of an alliance between the two.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo program, Vince stressed that the A-Lister and the former NXT star are secretly working together.

“Bro, this is a swerve,” Russo said. “Miz and Lumis are swerving. It’s gonna be Lumis and Ciampa [feuding] and I’ll tell you exactly why. There’s a lot of reasons. This is the problem because if it’s a swerve they still have to explain things. I think these guys are in on it together, Miz and Lumis, and I’ll tell you why.”

Russo's prediction comes on the back of the fact that Lumis has tried to attack AJ Styles on several occasions. AJ and The Miz have been longterm rivals in WWE and therefore the former NXT star could be helping the latter in taking out The Phenomenal One.

What are your thoughts on the Dexter Lumis return storyline? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know your thoughts.

