"They wanted to kill themselves" – Vince Russo lashes out at fans for supporting Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not happy with fans applauding Triple H for changing the creative direction of the product.

The company has undergone some subtle changes since Hunter took control of the creative. Both RAW and SmackDown saw the return of several NXT stars. Previously banned words such as "hospital" and "wrestler" have also found a way back into WWE programming.

Vince Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week. He stated that he has not noticed any visible changes in the product since Triple H took over the creative team.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"If you guys are going to sit there and say there is a change since Triple H took over as head of creative, what's the change? What am I missing? What is the freaking change? When you look at those people in the crowd for that last match, literally they wanted to kill themselves. That was the last place in the world they wanted to be." (From 3:51 - 4:16)

Vince Russo did not enjoy this week's epsiode of WWE RAW

During the conversation, Vince Russo aired his grievances with the fans. He mentioned that wrestling marks were praising Hunter for making changes to the show, but in reality, nothing has changed.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H speaks on his creative goals Triple H speaks on his creative goals https://t.co/ucoe8jbOyG

"I want you guys to tell me how Triple H has put his fingerprints on this show that all of a sudden this is a great fantastic show. You know what I took from this show bro? I summed it up in one line. They don't care about the television show! They could care less about this being a TV show. This entire show from beginning to end is for the house. There is no reason to watch this on TV. So when you guys carry on about how Vince is put out to pasture and Triple H, what is he doing with this show? I could not wait for this show to end." (From 4:17 - 5:13)

Russo also detailed that he was sick of this week's episode of RAW to the point where he was waiting for the show to end.

Do you think Triple H has been able to apply a fresh coat of paint to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

