Vince Russo lashes out at WWE over the "ridiculousness" of Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was unhappy with this week's edition of Monday Night RAW as he recently shared his thoughts about the program.

The flagship show emanated from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, this week. It featured several top stars of the red brand, including Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, The Miz, and AJ Styles. The night's main event featured Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor.

While reviewing the show on Legion of RAW, Russo said the episode did not showcase any compelling storylines. He detailed that most of the matches on the card were made up backstage for ridiculous reasons, and there was no depth to the angles playing out on TV.

"There's nothing to critique. We can't critique storylines when there aren't any. We're talking about basic fundamentals. Guys making matches on the spot. Guys making a match because you slapped my bongo, guys making a match because I lost a poker game. We're talking about ridiculousness. We're not critiquing bro. There's nothing to critique, nothing." [1:03:30 - 1:04:03]

WWE is building up to Survivor Series WarGames

Things are heating up on both brands as WWE is on the road to Survivor Series. Several matches have already been announced for the mega event.

Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. This week, a singles match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor was also announced for the event. Bayley-led faction Damaged CTRL will join hands with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another member in a WarGames Match.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26. Fans will have to wait and see which stars will reign supreme during the show.

