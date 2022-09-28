"This is what I can't stand" - Wrestling veteran points out major flaw with AJ Styles' angle on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a booking flaw during AJ Styles' segment with Judgment Day on this week's Monday Night RAW.

After their recent exchange on social media, Styles looked to settle the score with Sami Zayn in the ring. However, Solo Sikoa's interference ensured that the "Honorary Uce" picked up the win.

In the aftermath of the match, The Judgment Day came out and tried to recruit The Phenomenal One. When he refused, the faction assaulted the former WWE champion.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Styles should have been trying to get rid of the steel chair around his neck:

"This is what I can't stand. He's laying there at the end with the chair around his neck," Russo said.

The former writer detailed that the segment would look more credible if AJ Styles was struggling to remove the chair rather than just lying in the middle of the ring:

"Bro, shouldn't AJ be trying to get the chair off his neck? I mean come on bro," he continued. "You know what a great visual that would be with him trying to get it off and them keeping it on? That would look real. Not the guy laying there with the chair around his neck and the casual fan saying, 'Hey AJ, don't you think you should try to get the chair off your neck?' It's stuff like that, like come on, man!" [From 40:19 - 41:01]

Vince Russo feels Judgment Day will move on from AJ Styles

During the same conversation, Russo pointed out that The Judgment Day is on the same trajectory as Retribution before them.

He mentioned that the Mustafa Ali-led group also tried to recruit WWE stars and would brutalize them if they refused:

"After AJ, it'll be somebody else," he added. "That's the storyline bro, we're trying to recruit you, and if you said no we're gonna beat you up." [From 39:15 - 39:27]

The wrestling veteran suggested that Judgment Day would soon move on from AJ Styles and turn their attention to some other star.

