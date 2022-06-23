"Anyone else, I don't care" - Vince Russo wants former WWE Champion to return and win the Money in the Bank ladder match

In a recent interview, Vince Russo shared his honest thoughts on WWE's upcoming premium live event Money in the Bank. When asked who he thought should win the match, Russo voiced his opinion, saying that no one on the current roster is over enough for him to win the briefcase and challenge the Tribal Chief. However, his interest could certainly be guaged if Bray Wyatt is thrown into the mix.

Bray Wyatt was released from the company last year in July after a long hiatus from TV. He has since not openly spoken about his departure nor has he made an appearance for any wrestling promotions.

However, Wyatt has been teasing a return on his Twitter account as of late and it is uncertain whether the former WWE Champion will be making his return to the ring anytime soon.

In an interview with Andrew Donnelly of Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo opened up on his thoughts on the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and what could make the show interesting for him:

"I hate to say this, nobody's over with me. You know who I would want to see win Money in the bank? Bring Bray Wyatt back as a surprise and let him win Money in the Bank. Anybody else, I don't care about. There is nobody I care about on these shows. I'm just being totally honest with you." [1:01:23 - 1:01:46]

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Vince Russo on why he doesn't care

Vince Russo further expanded on the question, stating that he's gotten to a point where he isn't invested in the characters and can't care because he believes that WWE doesn't care either.

"When people ask me 'Who do you think should win Money in the Bank?'. I don't care. It means nothing to me. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, AJ- like bro, none of it means anything to me. They've made me feel that way. I watch this show every week. There's a reason why I don't care. I watch this show every single week and they've got me to the point of just not caring." [1:01:46 - 1:02:23]

So far, the competitors who have qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match are Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Omos. Who else do you see getting added to the mix? Sound off in the comments section below.

