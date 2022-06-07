"They're good for house shows" - Vince Russo names two former WWE Champions that cannot get new stars over (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that beating former world champions like The Miz and Rey Mysterio would not get young talent in the company over with the fans.

The Miz returned to RAW this week with the season premiere of Miz TV. However, special guest Riddle got into an impromptu match with the A-Lister and picked up the win with an RKO. Rey Mysterio too did not fare any better as he had to intervene in Dominik's match against Veer Mahaan, leading to a disqualification win for the Lion.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned that WWE's up-and-coming stars like Veer Mahaan and Riddle defeating the likes of Rey Mysterio and The Miz would not do much for them. He detailed that the veterans have already lost too many matches and they were not helping the younger talent.

"In their minds, it's Rey Mysterio. Put Veer over Rey and he'll go to the next level. No bro, because Rey has been beaten to death. Bro, put Riddle over The Miz. That'll bring Riddle up. No bro. Miz has been beaten to death. Neither one of those work. Neither one of those are getting Riddle or Veer Mahaan more over bro.

"Because at this point, Rey and Miz mean nothing. What are they good for? They're good for house shows. They're great for this. But as far as they're going to elevate Veer and Riddle, because they beat them, no bro, they don't mean anything anymore," Russo said. (From 35:25 - 36:10)

What happened this week on WWE RAW?

It was an eventful episode for the red brand. We saw Cody Rhodes announcing that he would be taking time off and getting surgery for his torn pectoral muscle. The Street Profits picked up a win over The Usos. Edge was banished from the Judgment Day with Finn Balor replacing him as the newest member.

We also witnessed Rhea Ripley emerge as the newest challenger for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The company also used the show to hype John Cena's return to the red brand on the June 27 episode. Things are heating up in WWE as we approach two huge premium live events this summer.

