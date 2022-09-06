"I'm not tuning in next week" – Ex-WWE employee mocks The Miz for his continued silence on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not invested in The Miz's storyline with Dexter Lumis.

The host of Miz TV was in a steel cage match with Bobby Lashley this week for an opportunity to win the United States Championship. Miz and Ciampa put an initial beatdown on the champ in hopes of winning the title. But the All Mighty sustained the punishment, before capitalizing on a distraction to plant his opponent with the Spear to come out with the win.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lambasted The Miz for not talking about his previous abduction by Dexter Lumis. He detailed that the former WWE Champion's silence was cooling the storyline to the point where fans would stop caring about the angle.

"We've got Miz and Ciampa and now we've got the second week of 'I don't wanna talk about it.' And I gotta be honest with you bro, there isn't enough meat on the bone for me to hang around and care why you don't wanna talk about it. Okay bro, you don't wanna talk about it, I don't care about it. I'm not tuning in next week waiting with baited breath for Miz to talk about it." [16:07 - 16:40]

Dexter Lumis once again victimized The Miz on WWE RAW

The Miz was already in trouble with Bobby Lashley when Dexter Lumis showed up. As the match drew to a close, Lumis made his way into the cage and caught the A-Lister in an Arm Triangle.

The Miz lost consciousness and was put to sleep in the middle of the ring. After RAW went off the air, exclusive videos showed Lumis carrying his victim backstage.

WWE @WWE Behold the shocking moment after #WWERaw went off the air! Behold the shocking moment after #WWERaw went off the air! 😱 https://t.co/KKVFmgQhPl

