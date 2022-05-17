"If they don't care about him, why should I?" - Vince Russo details the problem with popular WWE RAW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that people didn't care enough about Mustafa Ali during the three-on-one ambush on RAW this week.

Theory was scheduled to take on the high flyer in a singles match, but the United States Champion backed out and announced that Ali would be facing Veer Mahaan. With The Miz acting as the guest referee, The Lion demolished his opponent in the match and caught him in the Cervical Clutch. After the match, Mr. McMahon's protege returned to click some selfies and torment the former 205 Live star. However, before things escalated further, Rey and Dominik Mysterio came out and saved Ali.

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. The wrestling veteran spoke about Ali's run-in with Theory and his matchup with Veer Mahaan. He detailed that The Mysterios were too late in making the save, and it seemed that they did not care for the former Leader of Retribution.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Well, I've got a simple question. It's a three-on-one basically. You've got Miz, Veer, and Theory. I guess the objective is to really make us care about Mustafa Ali. Bro why are we going to care about him when obviously The Mysterios don't? These guys come out after all the damage is done. So they're standing in the back, the two babyfaces, watching the other babyface getting cheated and manhandled by three guys and they're not going to come out to the ring until the 1-2-3? Obviously, they don't care. So if they don't care about him, why should I?" (31:25 - 32:33)

Mustafa Ali returned to WWE after a long absence

After publicly asking for his release, the former leader of Retribution was on a long hiatus. The WWE Universe was in for a surprise on the April 25 episode of RAW as the returning Mustafa Ali appeared.

He straightaway set his eyes on the US title and challenged Theory for a match. He defeated The Miz in his first match back but has been on the receiving end of several beatdowns by the likes of Ciampa and Veer Mahaan.

After this week's assault, fans might see a six-man tag team match between The Mysterios & Mustafa Ali and The Miz, Theory, and Veer Mahaan next week. It will be interesting to see if Ali can eventually overcome the odds to get a US title match against Theory at WWE Hell in a Cell next month.

