"The creation of a new brand of wrestling" – Vince Russo names the pivotal year that revolutionized WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently declared 1997 as the most pivotal year in pro wrestling while answering a fan question.

Russo was a part of WWE's creative team during the late '90s. He shouldered the responsibility for dragging the company out of an 83-week losing streak against WCW in ratings. The writer contributed some edgy storylines and, along with the rise of Stone Cold and The Rock, helped the promotion win the Monday Night Wars.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that 1997 witnessed the birth of a new era for WWE. He stated that the fans back then saw the dawn of the Attitude Era.

"As I'm watching the tail-end of '97, you are seeing the creation of a new brand of wrestling," Russo said. "From the Survivor Series on in '97, you're kinda seeing the birth of the Attitude Era." (From 8:20 - 8:47)

Vince Russo mentions his top three WWE storylines from 1997

During the show, the former writer also spoke about some of the top storylines that defined that era.

"There are three stories going on. Kane and Paul Bearer are trying to coax The Undertaker into wrestling him. Undertaker will not wrestle his brother. So they are wreaking havoc until they get Taker in the ring. Story number one. We went through all the drama of Survivor Series with Bret and Shawn."

He mentioned some angles featuring top names like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin:

Now Owen Hart is hitting the ring and attacking Shawn. He's the only Hart member left. Story number two. Story number three - Austin gave the Intercontinental title belt to the Rock because he wants to go for the World title. You got three main stories going on throughout that show." (From 3:02 - 4:03)

Among his favorites, Russo recounted how Kane and Paul Bearer were goading The Undertaker into a match. He also spoke about the fallout from Survivor Series '97 and the Montreal Screwjob. The veteran concluded the list with The Texas Rattlesnake's quest for the top prize in the company.

