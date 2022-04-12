"The system has been failing Naomi" - Former writer blames WWE for Naomi's poor booking (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that WWE has diminished Naomi's superstar status due to inferior booking.

The 34-year-old star was in a singles matchup with Liv Morgan this week on RAW after Rhea Ripley could not compete. With Sasha encouraging her from ringside, Naomi was able to pick up the win after multiple pin attempts.

Vince Russo was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week on Legion of RAW. He mentioned that the creative team had failed Naomi. The former writer suggested that the Women's Tag Team Champion had the potential to be a top star. However, putting her in a tag team diminished Naomi's star power.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"Naomi has been around for so long. And anybody that looks at her, anybody, knows that the system has been failing Naomi. Naomi has not failed Naomi. It is the system bro. So I think putting them in a tag match waters both of them down. I really do believe that." (From 31:25-31:56)

You can watch the full episode of Legion of RAW here:

You can view the full RAW results here.

Naomi and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW

The Boss and The Glow will put their championship on the line during next week's RAW against the team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, a miscommunication caused Ripley and Morgan to lose to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. With Ripley out of the scene, Morgan managed to pick up a huge upset victory over Banks on SmackDown last week. However, Naomi pulled back the momentum with this week's win over Liv.

It will be interesting to see which duo prevails when the titles are on the line next week on WWE RAW.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh