"Nick Khan has made Vince McMahon millions" - Vince Russo reacts to WWE releases and NXT changes

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has given credit to WWE President Nick Khan for helping Vince McMahon earn millions of dollars in business deals.

While Vince McMahon serves as WWE’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Khan has worked as WWE’s President and Chief Revenue Officer since August 2020. In recent months, Khan has received criticism from WWE fans due to the high number of superstars who have been released for budgeting reasons.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo praised Khan for WWE making profits during a time when the company’s television shows are “horrible.”

“Let’s give credit where credit is due,” Russo said. “Nick Khan has made Vince McMahon millions and millions and millions of dollars in business deals on a product that is horrible.

“Bro, you know what I compare it to? You know when you’re a little kid, you had the lemonade stand. Can you imagine, bro, you’re sitting at the lemonade stand, ‘Lemonade, 10 dollars a cup! 10 dollars a cup!’ And then they give you the cup and the lemonade tastes like warm urine? That’s what’s going on here, bro!”

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon changing WWE NXT

Triple H founded NXT in 2010

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently reported that Vince McMahon is making changes to the NXT brand. The WWE Chairman allegedly believes many NXT stars are “too small and too old” and he wants the brand to produce “box office attractions.”

Regarding the recent release of 13 NXT stars, Vince Russo pointed out that Nick Khan likely advised Vince McMahon that something needed to change.

“Here comes Nick Khan looking at NXT,” Russo said. “‘Vince, do you realize payroll is up to 15 million dollars and, Vince, they’re drawing 700,000 viewers on the USA Network?’ Bro, keep in mind NXT was a throwaway in that RAW deal. It was like, ‘Yeah, you guys have RAW, this and that, and if you want a second program, we’ve got this.’ Well, bro, now this second program is costing you 15 million dollars and you’re drawing 700,000 viewers.”

The mood at the PC today ahead of tonight’s NXT show…. hooooooo boy. Tensions running high to say the least. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2021

Amid speculation about a power struggle between Triple H and Vince McMahon, Wrestle Votes reported that tensions were “running high” before this week’s NXT episode.

