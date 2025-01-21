Vince Russo notices a peculiar thing about CM Punk since his WWE return: "I've seen him do it a lot" (Exclusive)

Since he's been back in WWE, CM Punk has had a lot to say. Vince Russo feels that the former AEW star has not shied away from getting a cheap pop.

CM Punk's Road to WrestleMania will go through Royal Rumble, as the 46-year-old has announced himself for the multi-man match. Despite winning the world title and many other accolades, Punk has never headlined WrestleMania. Hence, emerging victorious in the Rumble would help him tick another dream off his bucket list.

The Second City Saint delivered a typically explosive promo on RAW this week and he did so while being in the crowd with corespondent Jackie Redmond. Punk even slipped in a controversial line about Hulk Hogan, which Vince Russo felt wasn't planned.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo admitted that he hadn't followed CM Punk back when he was the top guy in WWE as the world champion. Russo had watched Punk more closely since his recent return to the company and observed that Phil Brooks regularly delivered a line just to get a quick pop from the audience.

"I did not see Punk through his main run when he gained popularity but from what I've seen with Punk since he has returned and stuff, bro, he doesn't have a problem with going after that cheap pop. I've seen him do it a lot," Russo said. [From 28:24 onwards]

CM Punk is seemingly being himself and making comments that continue to get the pro wrestling fraternity passionately debating as WWE builds towards a stacked Royal Rumble.

