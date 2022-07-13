"She's so stupid and brain-dead" – Wrestling personality destroys Bianca Belair over RAW booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is irate with the company for making Bianca Belair look like a foolish champion that gets easily distracted.

As Belair and Carmella squared off in a RAW Women’s title match this week, Becky Lynch, who was at ringside, got in Bianca's face. Big Time Becks managed to distract the EST of WWE long enough for a 10-count, which handed the victory to Carmella. The champ planted her opponent with a massive K.O.D. after the match.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Belair getting counted out made her look "stupid". He pointed out that bad booking decisions like these hurt the talent and made them lose credibility in front of the fans.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bianca Belair is in a championship match, but she's so stupid and brain-dead that she actually lets Becky get her attention so she gets counted out. Is that how stupid you want Bianca Belair to come across? That's what I mean bro. That's where they hurt the talent. That's where Binaca Belair needs to say, 'Wait a minute, this is a championship match. Doesn't this make me look stupid?' That's where she needs to say that." (29:27 -30:07)

Becky Lynch wants a match against Bianca Belair

This week on RAW, Big Time Becks expressed her frustrations with Carmella getting repeated shots at the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch was upset at being overlooked and demanded that she get a title opportunity at the next premium live event.

@BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw "I won the No Holds Barred Match which should have put me as the number one contender, but no, @CarmellaWWE gets a rematch!" "I won the No Holds Barred Match which should have put me as the number one contender, but no, @CarmellaWWE gets a rematch!"@BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/6G0DuWHoqL

It will be interesting to see how the RAW Women's title scene pans out as we near the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam.

