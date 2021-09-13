"Pal, I don't think this is gonna work out" - Details on Vince McMahon's honest phone call with former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has recalled how backstage politics played a major part in his exit from Vince McMahon’s company in 2002.

Best known for his spell as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, Russo briefly returned to the company in 2002 as a consultant. Vince McMahon introduced Russo to WWE’s team of 20 writers, which included Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman. McMahon then left the room while Russo pitched ideas for the next year of television.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he instantly knew the likes of Hayes and Heyman would “bury” him to Vince McMahon. His intuition turned out to be right, as the WWE Chairman cut ties with him the next day.

“Bro, I knew the minute I left that room, I knew these guys were going to bury me to Vince,” Russo said. “And, bro, that’s exactly what happened. He called me the next day, ‘Pal, I don’t think this is gonna work out.’ I said, ‘Of course it’s not gonna work out because the minute I left that room, all those guys buried me to you.’ And, Chris, I told him my exact words 20 years ago. I said, ‘Vince, you don’t have… The people in that room are not capable of getting you ratings.’ Bro, I told him that 20 years ago.”

Vince Russo wants to talk sense into Vince McMahon

Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments---see them. While I don't want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) September 6, 2021

Vince Russo helped Monday Night RAW gain the highest ratings in the show’s 28-year history in 1998 and 1999.

Over two decades later, Russo confirmed once again that he is prepared to help Vince McMahon on WWE’s current storylines if he needs any assistance.

“You gotta understand where I’m coming from, bro,” Russo said. “I’ll never put myself in that position again [working full-time for WWE] because I’m 60 now, I don’t have a lot of time to waste. If I could get this guy’s ear one-on-one and talk some freaking sense into him, I guarantee you, bro, they could turn it [improve ratings] on the dime. Because, you know, Chris, there are no Batistas [no more returning legends left], there’s nobody left, bro.”

Last week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1.849 million viewers and 678,000 viewers (0.52 rating) in the 18-49 key demographic. By contrast, the post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite drew 1.319 million viewers and 681,000 viewers (0.52 rating) in the 18-49 demographic.

