Veteran complained to WWE about Paul Heyman and told them to let Brock Lesnar cut his own promos (Exclusive)

Not many fans would have imagined that Brock Lesnar's promos would become the most anticipated aspect of the WWE product.

The company kicked off the latest RAW with a Lesnar promo, and Vince Russo reacted to the opening segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The former WWE writer has been a long-time proponent of allowing Brock Lesnar to have a few words on TV. The Beast Incarnate spent most of his career with Paul Heyman as his manager, and Russo said WWE could have had Lesnar go on a solo run much earlier:

"I would say Chris, why can't Brock speak? Why do we need to hear this boring, droning-on promo every single week? So now, Brock speaks! Chris, this is a guy that needed a voicebox to cut the same exact promo for him year after year? Are you kidding me, bro?" [4:37 - 5:12]

While Paul Heyman has been universally praised for being the mouthpiece of Brock Lesnar, Vince Russo said that he'd gotten "sick and tired" of the duo and of Heyman's monotonous delivery.

Russo noted that he even pitched an idea to WWE regarding replacing Paul Heyman and also complained to the officials about the on-screen dynamic back in the early 2000s. The former WWE personality revealed more details, as you can view below:

"I do want to add that I was saying this for years and years and years, prior to me saying it now, okay? Bro, I would complain because Heyman was managing Lesnar; I was getting so sick and tired of Heyman's same tired promo every single week. The over-the-top acting with this BS, I mean, we've seen it a million times. The point that I said to them, I actually pitched an idea to the WWE. If you want to save money, just animate Paul Heyman. You don't need him, bro. You don't need to pay him, bro. Get an animated figure, let the animated figure walk out there with the real Brock, and let him just cut his same annoying promo every week," stated Russo. [3:30 - 4:36]

Brock Lesnar is visibly enjoying being himself in WWE

Brock Lesnar's segments have always been must-watch television; however, he has gained even more fans following a stunning shift to a smiling yet intimidating babyface character.

As revealed recently by a close friend of Lesnar, the reigning WWE Champion's current gimmick is very close to his real-life personality.

Brock Lesnar has been given the freedom to showcase his true self to viewers, resulting in several memorable segments every week. Are you a fan of The Beast Incarnate's work on the microphone? Sound off in the comments section.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry