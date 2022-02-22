WWE News Roundup - Truth about Brock Lesnar's new character, Triple H did not call major star about joining, Hall of Famer ready to return as manager (February 21st, 2022)

It's time for another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, and the trend of featuring Brock Lesnar continues as you just can't keep The Beast Incarnate away from the spotlight!

A good friend of Brock Lesnar's recently revealed the truth about the WWE Champion's new character.

Elsewhere, Triple H returns to the roundup as a major star claimed that he did not receive a phone call from the Cerebral Assassin about joining the company.

A retired hall of famer also admitted that he'd be willing to return as the manager of a SmackDown Superstar. Another legendary star claimed that he could "will himself" to return for a match against Roman Reigns.

We end the latest news roundup with Ric Flair coming to the defense of Goldberg amid all the recent criticism against the former Universal champion.

#5. Shelton Benjamin reveals the truth about Brock Lesnar's new WWE character

Shelton Benjamin has known Brock Lesnar since their amateur wrestling days, and the former tag team champion recently opened up about his good friend's new character.

Benjamin revealed that Lesnar's character is really close to the superstar's real-life persona. The truth seems to be that Brock Lesnar is just being himself on WWE TV, and fans are thoroughly enjoying his current babyface run.

Benjamin stated that Brock gets highly comfortable around people he likes, and wrestling fans are finally getting to see the real side of the former UFC Champion. Here's what Benjamin had to say about The Beast Incarnate on the "Out of Character" podcast:

"I would say it's the most like he is in real-life amongst people that he likes," said Lesnar. "I tell people all the time, one of the cool things about Brock is you never have to wonder where you stand with him. Because he'll tell you, he'll show you. He either wants nothing to do with you, or you're a good friend. So, what you're seeing to me is Brock when he's relaxed and in amongst friends." [34:48-35:18] (H/t Divesh Merani of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Lesnar will go into WrestleMania 38 as WWE Champion once again as he is slated to square up against Roman Reigns in a "Winner Takes All" match.

The build-up towards the marquee showdown should feature a few more entertaining Brock Lesnar segments, and we're all in for them!

