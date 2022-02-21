WWE RAW star reveals how close Brock Lesnar's current character is to his real-life self

Brock Lesnar's character work has been quite a revelation since his WWE return at SummerSlam last year. Since then, he has displayed his personality in abundance. But how close is it to his real-life self?

Shelton Benjamin was a recent guest on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast, where he discussed many things, including The Beast Incarnate's character on WWE television. Benjamin has known Lesnar since their days in college, and they remain good friends to this day. As a result, the veteran knows the champion's genuine personality, and he stated that Lesnar is being himself on WWE TV.

"I would say it's the most like he is in real-life, amongst people that he likes," said Lesnar. "I tell people all the time, one of the cool things about Brock is you never have to wonder where you stand with him. Because he'll tell you, he'll show you. He either wants nothing to do with you or you're a good friend. So, what you're seeing to me, is Brock when he's relaxed and in amongst friends." [34:48-35:18]

Brock Lesnar's previous WWE persona was "another honest side" of himself

Brock Lesnar's current character is radically different from the monster heel he portrayed before his WWE hiatus. However, his previous gimmick was also close to his true personality in a different way, as Shelton Benjamin explained.

"But what you've seen from Brock for years, you're basically seeing another honest side of Brock," claimed Benjamin. "Because what you've seen for the last 20 something years, that's not acting. That's Brock. That's Brock in the ring, outside the ring. The same confidence, commanding presence, commanding attitude, everything. That's Brock, period." [35:21-35:47]

The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion noted that Lesnar was always a monster on TV, but we are now allowed to see him in a different light:

"He's not playing a role. He's not playing the situation, he's just going out there and being himself. But what he is, he's a monster. You're just being allowed to see, well, this is the monster when he's amongst [his friends]," Benjamin added. [35:48-36:05]

Brock Lesnar is set to main event WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns. Both the WWE and Universal Championships will be on the line. The Beast Incarnate won his tenth world title inside the Elimination Chamber to make this looming clash a title vs. title match.

