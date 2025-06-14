Vince Russo points out issue with every CM Punk feud in WWE (Exclusive)

CM Punk has had a long and distinguished wrestling career, having entered the business in 1997. The Chicago-made wrestler has had stints in various promotions, including Ring of Honor, ECW, and AEW, but is best known for his time in WWE. His first stint with the company, however, ended on an extremely sour note.
The five-time WWE World Champion was fired from the company on the day of his wedding back in 2014. He lost his passion for the sport and quit wrestling entirely before making his return in 2021. During his time away, Punk tried his hand at MMA but didn't prove to be as successful a fighter.
While he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, his MMA record leaves a lot to be desired. Although he only competed in two matches, he lost his first bout, and the second ended in a non-contest, resulting in zero wins. Vince Russo seemed baffled as to why nobody brings up his MMA record in promos during the latest BroDown episode on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
"It drives me nuts, Mac, that nobody can bring up his [CM Punk's] MMA record... I'm just gonna say it it is absolutely ridiculous that you can't bring that up when every freaking heel, that would be the first place they would go and Mac, what that does is it opens it up for them because CM Punk can stand there and say 'You're right but how do you think you'd fare against me in an MMA fight?' And then they could have an MMA fight," Russo said. [From 31:12 onwards]
Ever since returning to the WWE in 2023, CM Punk's popularity has grown tenfold. The Voice of the Voiceless is currently staring down at the possibility of a first WWE World title run in over a decade. Punk is slated to face the WWE Champion John Cena at this month's Night of Champions.
