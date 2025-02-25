Vince Russo points out major flaw in WWE matches; what referees must do (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio's interference allowed The Judgment Day to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW this week. However, a major spot from the match didn't sit well with Vince Russo.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo highlighted the spot between Dominik Mysterio and referee during the Women's Tag Team Title main event, explaining why he felt it was poorly booked.

"You watch these shows today, the refs are looking directly at it and they don't do anything about it. So you got one of two choices. Either the heel cheats behind the referee's back and he doesn't see it, or he does see it and he sends the guy to the locker room. You can't have him see it and do nothing and continue to let the person stay out there. Bro, like everybody knows that." [From 33:24 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, Russo claimed WWE should've booked Jade Cargill's return to cost Bianca Belair and Naomi their tag team gold against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

"That would have been a great swerve and a great cliffhanger because, you know, Naomi and Bianca Belair teased that it was Liv and Rodriguez. And you could have had Jade Cargill come out at the end and everybody thinks, 'Oh my God, she's going to s**ew Liv.' But no, she s**ews the babyfaces. We leave it there. We got a cliffhanger going into next week when Jade Cargill tells a story." [31:16 onwards]

PWInsider had major update on Jade Cargill in the lead-up to RAW this week. Although the former WWE champion didn't show up on the red brand, fans are hoping for a huge surprise at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

