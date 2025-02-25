  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Vince Russo points out major flaw in WWE matches; what referees must do (Exclusive)

Vince Russo points out major flaw in WWE matches; what referees must do (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 25, 2025 08:36 GMT
WWE referees pose for the annual WrestleMania photo (Image via Charles Robinson X/Twitter)
WWE referees pose for the annual WrestleMania photo (Image via Charles Robinson’s X/Twitter handle)

Dominik Mysterio's interference allowed The Judgment Day to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW this week. However, a major spot from the match didn't sit well with Vince Russo.

Ad

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo highlighted the spot between Dominik Mysterio and referee during the Women's Tag Team Title main event, explaining why he felt it was poorly booked.

"You watch these shows today, the refs are looking directly at it and they don't do anything about it. So you got one of two choices. Either the heel cheats behind the referee's back and he doesn't see it, or he does see it and he sends the guy to the locker room. You can't have him see it and do nothing and continue to let the person stay out there. Bro, like everybody knows that." [From 33:24 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier on the podcast, Russo claimed WWE should've booked Jade Cargill's return to cost Bianca Belair and Naomi their tag team gold against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"That would have been a great swerve and a great cliffhanger because, you know, Naomi and Bianca Belair teased that it was Liv and Rodriguez. And you could have had Jade Cargill come out at the end and everybody thinks, 'Oh my God, she's going to s**ew Liv.' But no, she s**ews the babyfaces. We leave it there. We got a cliffhanger going into next week when Jade Cargill tells a story." [31:16 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

PWInsider had major update on Jade Cargill in the lead-up to RAW this week. Although the former WWE champion didn't show up on the red brand, fans are hoping for a huge surprise at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी