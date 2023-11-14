Vince Russo pokes fun at WWE star for repetitive "angry" promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo poked fun at Adam Pearce's segment on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio battled Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in the opening match of RAW. However, the encounter culminated in a No Contest as The Judgment Day ran interference. This led to an all-out brawl, with an angry WWE Official, Adam Pearce, rushing to the ring to ban all non-participating combatants from the main event.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the entire opening segment was just a repeat of what we've been seeing week after week. He even pointed out that Adam Pearce rushing out angrily was also a rehash of the WarGames announcement segment from last week.

"First segment off the bat... 20 minutes to make a match. That whole segment was 20 minutes to make that match up top with McDonagh and Dom against Zayn and Rollins. It turned into a brawl, which was the same exact thing they did last week. We saw an angry Adam Pearce again, which was the same exact thing that we saw last week," Russo said. [From 4:10 onwards ]

Drew McIntyre showed up during the main event of WWE RAW and seemingly joined Team Judgment Day. This begs the question of who will be the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team.

