Vince Russo on why popular WWE Superstar suddenly left after 11 years (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE’s inconsistent booking is to blame for Cesaro’s recent exit from the company.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reported last week that the seven-time tag team champion is now a free agent after surprisingly leaving WWE. Although the company’s higher-ups wanted to keep the 41-year-old, they were unable to come to terms on a new contract.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that The Swiss Superman is simply protecting his brand:

“The problem was not Cesaro. The problem is, bro, what it keeps coming back to... the inconsistency in the booking. That’s what it is, bro. It’s not the fault of these guys. The only thing they can do – and we’ve talked about this many times – is speak up. That’s the only thing they can do to protect their property and protect their brand.” [4:10-4:37]

Vince Russo’s take on Cesaro's WWE run

Despite only featuring sporadically in WWE’s main-event scene, Cesaro is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

While he may not have reached the heights many people felt he should, Vince Russo still thinks Cesaro had a successful 11 years in WWE:

“He had a nice little run… 11 straight years in the WWE, bro, that’s gonna equate into a lot of money, so he had a nice little run, he made a lot of money. I’m sure anybody would love to have that type of run in the WWE.” [3:50-4:10]

The one-time United States Champion’s last WWE match ended in defeat against Happy Corbin on the February 11 episode of SmackDown.

Since he was not released by WWE, the European star does not have a 90-day non-compete clause in his contract. That means he is free to immediately wrestle for other companies.

