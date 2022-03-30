"Just comes across as annoying" - Ex-WWE veteran praises Seth Rollins for his commitment but isn't a fan of his character (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo has praised Seth Rollins for the commitment he has put into his current character in WWE. However, Russo is still not a big fan of The Visionary's gimmick.

Since 2021, Rollins has adopted a villainous persona with jester-like characteristics similar to DC's Joker. The former Universal Champion often laughs hysterically at his opponents and wears flashy suits during his promos.

While acknowledging that Rollins was putting in a lot of work to his current character, the former WWE writer still expressed his overall displeasure.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo went on to add that Rollins' character has no appeal. He said:

"I'm seeing the character and this is what I'm saying bro. Seth is totally committing to the bit, those outfits bro that Seth is wearing every week and I don't know if people understand this or not, guys they pay for their own gear. WWE is not buying them their gear. They pay for that gear, so Seth is spending a lot of money on his wardrobe, so he is committing to the bit. I give him credit for that but as I'm watching this character with the laugh and the dress, there's no appeal for me. There's just nothing there, I mean to be honest with you, the character to me, just comes across as annoying. I mean, it's just a very annoying character."

Seth Rollins will compete in a match at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at WWE Headquarters recently where the latter confirmed the former WWE Champion will have a match at WrestleMania 38.

During the segment, McMahon admitted that Rollins will find out about his 'Mania 38 opponent on the day of the show. Taking to Twitter, The Visionary went on to write:

"FORGET ALL THIS GARBAGE! I'M MANIA-BOUNDDDDDD!! #WrestleMania."

According to recent reports, Rollins is expected to face a returning Cody Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows.

In a move that shocked the pro wrestling world, The American Nightmare, along with his wife Brandi, left All Elite Wrestling in February. Rhodes has not been seen inside a WWE ring since leaving the promotion back in 2016.

