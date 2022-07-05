"For them to put their bodies through that type of punishment" – Vince Russo praises WWE Money in the Bank match(Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke highly of the women who competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Seven of the top women of the WWE roster competed to win the coveted contract this past Saturday. Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch faced off in the devastating ladder match. Morgan ultimately emerged victorious as she grabbed the briefcase after a long and difficult battle.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that although he did not watch the Women's Money in the Bank match, he respected the superstars as pure athletes. He noted that it was difficult to put on physically demanding matches night after night.

"I didn't watch Money in the Bank, I only watch wrestling if I get paid to watch wrestling," said Russo. "But I can imagine those women busted their tails on Saturday and they went all out. Then they gotta come back tonight and compete in a match like that. That really takes a special athlete. Not anybody could do that. I could not do that. That was my takeaway from tonight's show. As sloppy and bad as I thought that match was, these are not big girls. And for them to put their bodies through that type of punishment, bro, my hats off to them because I could never do that, Chris." (From 9:30 - 10:20)

Both WWE Women's Champions were in action this week on RAW

On WWE RAW, Liv Morgan, the new SmackDown Women's Champion, was out to celebrate her big win at Money in the Bank. However, the moment was interrupted by Natalya and Carmella. They started ganging up on her, but RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair rushed out to even the odds.

WWE official Adam Pearce subsequently set up an impromptu tag team match between the four competitors. The two champions made quick work of their opponents, and Morgan planted Natalya with The Oblivion to pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see what's next for both women's champions as the locker room lines up to challenge them.

