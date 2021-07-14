"Who's gonna be elevated?" - Vince Russo predicts Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal will benefit from their current rivalry on RAW.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, fantasy books modern-day WWE storylines every week in Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series. Earlier this week, he suggested that Mahal’s anti-American past could be used in a storyline to eventually turn him babyface.

Speaking in today’s episode, Russo commented on Mahal’s recent segments with McIntyre on RAW. He thinks the storyline will result in an underwhelming conclusion, with McIntyre prevailing over his former 3MB colleague.

“Him and Drew are gonna have a program,” Russo said. “Who’s gonna be elevated when this program’s over? Is either one of these guys gonna move one inch? No. Here’s their [WWE's] endgame in their mind: Drew goes over [wins] and they think they’ve built Drew back up now. That’s their endgame. That’s what they think, bro.”

Watch the video above to hear Russo speak in-depth about WWE’s storytelling issues. He also addressed the low ratings that RAW continues to receive on a weekly basis.

Vince Russo thinks Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal sums up wrestling storytelling

Jinder Mahal watched on as Drew McIntyre destroyed his motorbike

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal on the July 5 episode of WWE RAW via disqualification, prompting Mahal to steal his rival’s sword. On this week’s episode, McIntyre retaliated by destroying Mahal’s motorbike backstage.

Following his comments about the McIntyre vs. Mahal rivalry, Vince Russo questioned why wrestling has struggled to evolve in the same way as sports.

“Bro, there are three arms to pro wrestling,” Russo said. “I’m telling you, you put it on today, especially AEW, you don’t see any of them. Pro wrestling was built on three things: characters, storylines, and the psychology of the match. That’s the foundation that can never change.”

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday. John Morrison, Ricochet, Riddle, Big E, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, and Seth Rollins are also due to participate in the match.

Edited by Arvind Sriram