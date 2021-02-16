Vince Russo on the problem with WWE using Bad Bunny (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE needs to improve its programming if Bad Bunny’s followers are going to become WWE fans.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist of 2020 on audio streaming service Spotify. He has outsold every WWE Superstar in merchandise since debuting on WWE television at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, he even won a WWE title – the 24/7 Championship – from Akira Tozawa.

Russo, WWE’s head writer from 1997 to 1999, appeared on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He was not impressed with the decision to book a six-man gauntlet match on this week’s episode. In Russo’s opinion, “lazy” booking like that could drive possible new fans away.

“Bro, I get all that [Bad Bunny's star power]. I understand marketing. I understand, I get it all, but you’ve gotta be driving these people to a good show. You’ve gotta be driving them to [Hulk] Hogan and The Rock and The Undertaker. You’re gonna drive them to an hour-long gauntlet match and people are gonna sit there and watch this? That’s the thing, bro. Great, bro. This guy has 97 billion downloads? Tremendous! You can’t drive people to this show!”

Bad Bunny’s WWE 24/7 Championship victory

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny

Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth backstage to win the 24/7 Championship on this week’s WWE RAW. As Tozawa celebrated, he walked straight into Bad Bunny’s ally, Damian Priest, who knocked the new Champion to the ground. Bad Bunny quickly pinned Tozawa to become the latest celebrity holder of the 24/7 Championship.

Bad Bunny is set to perform on this week’s edition of NBC show Saturday Night Live. Unless another title change takes place before Saturday, there is a chance that the 24/7 Championship could appear on the show.

