Vince Russo questions female star’s actions on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE's King and Queen of the Ring qualifiers are coming thick and fast for the fans. This week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured four qualifying matches for the tournaments, two each for the men's and women's divisions. One of the qualification matches announced featured Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Candice LeRae, and Chelsea Green.

However, when the show started, The Secret Hervice went up to Nick Aldis with Chelsea Green on the phone, who asked the General Manager to postpone her match as she couldn't find a flight to Lexington. Aldis, instead, added Alba Fyre in place of Chelsea before getting into a conversation with Zelina Vega.

Vega wanted to speak to Aldis and took the phone to put it away while Chelsea was still talking. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo questioned the US Champion's action on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He felt it would've been better had Zelina cut a promo on Chelsea before hanging up the phone.

"Why wouldn't Zelina Vega have cut a promo on Chelsea on the phone? She would have thought it was Chelsea, and she put down the phone. You've got to cut a promo on it, then put it down, you know... She's as entertaining as they come in," Russo said. [From 24:06 onwards]

Zelina Vega is in the midst of her first Women's WWE United States Championship run and is building up a feud with new SmackDown superstar, Giulia. The 31-year-old helped Vega win her match last week, only to betray her moments later. A potential title match between the two seems to be on the card.

