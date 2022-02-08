"Is it Bray Wyatt next?" - Vince Russo questions whether two big names could return to WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned whether WWE could be tempted to bring back Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt following the returns of Goldberg and Ronda Rousey.

Strowman received his release in June 2021 after eight years with WWE. A month later, Wyatt was also let go following a 12-year association with Vince McMahon’s company.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that relying on the likes of Goldberg and Rousey is a mistake. He also speculated that McMahon may look at bringing back high-profile released superstars in the future:

“What’s the next phase? The people we released? Is it Braun Strowman next? Is it Bray Wyatt next? My gosh, bro, the failure to get people over. People are not gonna respond to Ronda Rousey. This is the second time around now. They’re not gonna respond to Goldberg because I lost count how many times around this is now,” said Vince Russo. [9:51-10:23]

In the video above, Russo gives his honest thoughts on Goldberg being booked as a part-time in-ring competitor at the age of 55.

Vince Russo disagrees with WWE’s booking strategy

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey won the 2022 Royal Rumble matches, meaning they will receive world title opportunities at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar is currently due to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, while Rousey will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Vince Russo is unsure what lies ahead for WWE’s storytelling without its part-time superstars, hence why he referenced Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s possible returns:

“This is the vibe and the feeling that I’m getting, especially now going into WrestleMania. It feels like, bro, they’re trying to keep their head above water. ‘We’ve gotta get to WrestleMania, we’ve gotta draw for WrestleMania. Bring Ronda back… Brock. We’re trying to keep our head above water.’ But it’s just like you said… okay, then what?” [12:01-12:25]

Strowman, now going by his real name Adam Scherr, returned to action in October 2021 with a victory over EC3. He recently said he is open to working with his former Wyatt Family leader in wrestling again, either as a friend or foe.

