Vince Russo thinks returning WWE legend "doesn't mean anything anymore" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE’s repetitive booking style is to blame for the lack of excitement surrounding Bill Goldberg’s return.

Goldberg confronted Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown to set up a match between the two men at Elimination Chamber on February 19. The match was originally scheduled to happen in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 before Reigns pulled out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Goldberg returning again. He thinks the company's over-reliance on part-time legends has made certain superstars’ returns feel less special.

“Now we’re going back to the well with Brock [Lesnar], now we’re going back to the well with Ronda Rousey, Edge... we’re going back to the well with Goldberg," said Russo. "They have welled the casual audience out. This is not about Goldberg – I want to make that clear. He doesn’t mean anything anymore.” [9:01-9:29]

Vince Russo compares WWE legends' returns to Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan cemented his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time during his 14-year association with the Chicago Bulls. After his playing career appeared to be over, Jordan came out of retirement to play for the Washington Wizards between 2001 and 2003.

Using Jordan’s underwhelming return as an example, Vince Russo questioned why WWE believes superstars’ repetitive comebacks are appealing to fans.

“Chris, remember when Michael Jordan came back to the Washington Bullets [Wizards]? Remember that?" Russo continued. "Bro, could you imagine if Jordan would have came back three, four, five, six times? Could you imagine? The first time… okay, bro, you were just talking about Goldberg 2000. But my God, bro, how many times are we gonna go back to the well?” [9:29-9:51]

Goldberg turned 55 years old in December 2021. The two-time Universal Champion defeated Bobby Lashley in his most recent match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in October 2021.

