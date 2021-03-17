"Was this intentional?" - Former writer questions WWE's treatment of The Fiend character [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has questioned whether or not the perception of The Fiend's poor booking in WWE could have been intentional.

Since The Fiend arrived in 2019, the character has been one of the most memorable gimmicks in recent memory. But many fans have argued that WWE has mishandled Bray Wyatt throughout this run. Among other missteps, controversial losses to Seth Rollins and Goldberg have generated a lot of negativity.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer implied that The Fiend's lackluster booking could be an intentional move by the WWE creative team. Russo also praised Wyatt, saying he should be starring in movies and television series.

"I have no reason to bury the WWE. No reason at all! But when I look at such a miss with a character… Like, how is that possible?! That’s why sometimes I really have to question, was this intentional? You could take Bray Wyatt as a shoot. Bro, he should be in movies! He shouldn’t even be working. You could do a series around him. Like it was a Freddy or a Jason. This guy is so talented. The fact that he hasn’t been on TV in three months [sighs.]"

Despite the disappointing ways that he has been booked, The Fiend remains quite popular. Wyatt's persona might be divisive, but this character has helped Wyatt regain his status as a featured player in WWE.

Vince Russo says The Fiend character is the "biggest miss in the history of WWE"

The Fiend in WWE

During the same conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed that he thinks the handling of The Fiend character is "the biggest miss in the history of WWE." The former WWE writer also described how he would present The Fiend as a burn victim through the use of prosthetics upon his return to WWE television.

"This is the biggest miss in the history of WWE! Bro, when they bring Fiend back, he needs to be [scarred] big time. And you can do that. You could tease it in the back, he takes the mask off, we see the back of the head. They need to bring in a Hollywood guy, he needs to be a burn victim."

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo here:

Do you agree with Russo's comments? What do you think about The Fiend's booking? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes from this clip are used please give a credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.