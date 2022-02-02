Former WWE writer Vince Russo points out why 14-time world champion's feud may not work (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on a potential feud between Riddle and 14-time World Champion Randy Orton.

Orton and Riddle joined forces last year and have gone on to become one of the most popular teams in WWE. They won the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam and held on to the gold for 142 days before dropping it to Alpha Academy a few weeks ago. In a bid to earn a rematch, they competed in a set of academic challenges, including a scooter race this week on RAW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the flaw in the segment.

"Bro, first of all, we have the race, Otis takes out Riddle, so now Gable comes around the ring and literally does the victory lap around Riddle,'' Russo said. ''Bro, he's just three inches away. (...) You've got to lay it out differently. You can't have him that close to Riddle without Riddle taking him down. That is the production bro. He's three inches away and he does the lap and we go through all that."

Russo opined that a feud between Orton and Riddle would only work with a lengthy story and it wouldn't be possible to do it in a month.

"Again, bro, you've got a problem because Randy Orton has been around for so long and people like him whether he's a heel or a babyface. They have built up Riddle to the kids so the kids love him. (...) You are going to have to tell some kind of a lengthy story if you really, really want to get heat on Randy Orton and this kid. I don't know if you're gonna do it from February to March bro."

Riddle is set to compete for the WWE Championship

Following the scooter race, Riddle challenged Gable to a match, which the latter accepted but had Otis wrestle instead. Adam Pearce upped the ante by making it a qualifying match for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle won the match and earned a spot in the Chamber. He is also on course to earn a shot at the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship as RK-Bro will be involved in a Quiz Bowl next week as part of the academic challenge. It will be interesting to see how The Viper reacts upon his return while Riddle has a great opportunity to become a double champion in WWE.

