"What is that?" - Vince Russo unhappy with WWE making a big change to the Broodbath on RAW (Exclusive)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW ended with The Miz and Maryse getting a Broodbath. Vince Russo was specifically unhappy over the black liquid used during the segment.

The former WWE writer reviewed the latest episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW and spoke about how the Broodbath was quite different in the past.

Vince Russo was with the WWE when the Brood was initially introduced. Russo recalled that Brood segments looked like legitimate blood baths as red liquid was used back in the day.

Russo wasn't a fan of the 'black muck' used on RAW and criticized WWE's need to be politically correct with certain angles.

"You know, what's sad too, with their political correctness bs. It's a black bath! What is that? The Brood! I was there, bro. It was a blood bath. That was the gimmick. So, we're dropping black muck? Give me a freaking break! If you're going to do it, do it, bro! Even with that, we're going to be politically correct, bro. They played the Brood music and everything, and we're dropping black; I don't even know what it was. Come on, man!" revealed Vince Russo.

What happened on RAW with Edge, The Miz, and Maryse?

The Miz and Maryse renewed their wedding vows in the closing segment of RAW, and there were a few twists along the way.

WWE added some star power to the storyline with Eric Bischoff making a special appearance and falling victim to the Broodbath. Vince Russo even revealed the possible reason for Bischoff's return and why it might have a lot to do with Bruce Prichard.

Edge interrupted the main event segment and promised to embarrass The Miz as the two exchanged words in the ring. The A-Lister wasn't prepared for what happened next as the Brood's theme song played, and was followed by the spooky bath from above.

RAW ended with The Miz and Maryse covered in thick black liquid, Edge having the final laugh on the go-home show before Day 1.

