"There's so many creative ways to get out of this" - Vince Russo re-books RAW match to protect top WWE Star (Exclusive)

Following the latest episode of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was of the belief that there was a better way to protect Rhea Ripley during the gauntlet match.

Russo suggested that Ripley shouldn't have been pinned clean, rather WWE was presented with an opportunity to both protect The Nightmare and further her feud with Nikki A.S.H. The former head booker would have had Nikki A.S.H. interfere in the match following her elimination and cost Ripley the win.

On RAW, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, Doudrop and Bianca Belair competed in a gauntlet match to determine the final entrant for the Elimination Chamber match.

The match began with Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Ripley, being a dominant force throughout, managed to run through Nikki, Doudrop and Morgan. However, she wasn't able to beat Belair, who ended up winning the match.

"They're keeping Bianca Belair strong, but they're also keeping Rhea Ripley strong. All the finish had to be, was Bianca Belair on the outside selling, Nikki Cross comes back in through and the back door after Rhea Ripley had already eliminated her. Get heat on Nikki Cross. She does something to Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair does not see it. She's on the outside selling, doesn't see it. All of a sudden she gets up, Nikki Cross is outta town, Rhea Ripley is down in the middle of the ring, Bianca Belair crawls on her, 1-2-3 for the cover . . . Now they're both protected. Why would you beat Rhea Ripley when you don't have to? There's so many creative ways to get out of this." [1:00:55 - 1:02:16]

Who will the winner face for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania?

Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss will all compete in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the next challenger for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, there is a strong possibility that Becky Lynch might not be the champion heading into WrestleMania.

Lynch is set to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Hall of Famer Lita this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber premium live event taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

