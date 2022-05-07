"You've got to look at yourself in the mirror" – Vince Russo reacts to WWE Legend's real-life heat with Mick Foley (Exclusive)

It's pretty common to see top WWE wrestlers being at loggerheads. There have been many prominent names who haven't gotten along with each other.

The animosity between Mick Foley and Ric Flair has been well-documented, and Vince Russo commented on the real-life rivalry during this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show.

Before their brutal SummerSlam 2006 match, Flair and Foley constantly took shots at each other in the public domain. It was evident there was legitimate heat between the veteran WWE Superstars.

Vince Russo has known Mick Foley since 1991 and said The Hardcore Legend was one of the most likable personalities in the wrestling business. The former WWE head writer couldn't grasp how anybody could have issues with Foley, adding that he was firmly against "wrestling heat":

"Yeah, bro, I've got to tell you, man, I hate wrestling heat. I think wrestling heat is so stupid and so silly. Bro, let me tell you something, I've known Mick since '91, I guess. We're both from Long Island, rivaling high schools. I've known Mick for a very long time. Bro, personally, Mick Foley is the kind of guy, like, if you can't get along with Mick, you've got to look at yourself in the mirror. He's such a good, down-to-earth guy, bro, sweetheart of a guy. I hate the wrestling heat in the business." (from 23:20 to 23:52)

Vince Russo on his hate towards backstage heat in wrestling and WWE

While dirt sheets thrive on stories featuring two warring stars, Vince Russo was least interested in wrestling shoots as he couldn't tolerate seeing talents harboring hatred against one another.

Russo said it didn't matter how established the talents were as he encouraged people in wrestling to have cordial relations:

"I swear to God, bro, I get so sickened when I go on YouTube, and every other clip is, 'So and so shoots on this one, and 30 guys shoot on Diamond Dallas Page,' and I can't stand that wrestling crap, bro. At the end of the day, whether you're a Flair, whether you're a Foley, whether you're a (Diamond Dallas) Page, whether you're me, bro, you're going to work every day trying to make a living." (from 23:52 to 25:00)

Russo noted that professional wrestlers make a lot of sacrifices to progress in the industry, and there's no room for personal enmity:

"That's what you're trying to do. You're sacrificing a lot; you're sacrificing family; you're missing a lot; you're just trying to make a living. And when wrestlers turn it so personal, bro, especially, I mean, gosh, how long have both these guys been at it in the business. I just think that's so, so unfortunate, man."

Diamond Dallas Page also chimed in on the topic, and you can check out what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say in the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show above.

