Vince Russo recalls backstage brawl between two female WWE legends (Exclusive)

WWE legend Sunny's arrest and sentencing has garnered a lot of attention recently. Vince Russo has also shared his take on the topic.

According to Vince, Sunny could be one of those people who simply did not know right from wrong. He recalled an incident involving Sunny and Luna Vachon, at a time when both the legends were working together.

Apparently, Sunny had gotten carried away during one of Luna's promos and had started "mouthing off," leading to a real life fight between the two.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"I was by the girls locker room and there was nobody else in site. Bro, Luna hated Sable and Sunny because she was old school and this TNA diva cr*p, like she hated them with a passion. And I'll never forget bro, it was in a hallway and Luna was cutting a promo on Sunny. Now, like anybody with half a brain would know Luna would kill Sunny in like five seconds. So Luna is cutting this promo and there is no one in sight, and Sunny starts popping back off at Luna. And I am just standing there because bro, that's what I am talking about, right from wrong. That's not the right thing to do, she is going to kill you." [13:20 onwards]

Why did Luna Vachon and Sunny dislike each other in WWE?

According to Vince Russo, the two legends had a stark difference in their approaches to wrestling, which led to animosity between them.

Speaking on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Russo had previously explained how Luna was more focussed on the in-ring aspect of wrestling while Sunny carried herself as a WWE diva at the time.

“She [Vachon] was so traditional and now there was kind of a segue of these really, really attractive women making a name for themselves. Yeah, bro… that caused a lot of issues, but she was a sweetheart, man... I loved Luna to death, but she was very, very protective of the business.”

Both Luna and Sunny undoubtedly contributed in their own way to the business, which led to them being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

