"I really wish the audience could have seen that, bro" - Vince Russo reminisces about how Survivor Series used to be (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke about the good old days of Survivor Series during this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Survivor Series is no longer how it used to be, and Vince Russo was disappointed about how the quality of the pay-view-view has degraded over the years. Survivor Series used to be a Thanksgiving tradition for the WWE as fans eagerly looked forward to the pay-per-view during the holiday.

Russo recalled that every match on the Survivor Series cards for Thanksgiving had a purpose and multiple overlapping storylines. The former WWE head writer wished present-day fans could witness older Survivor Series shows to understand what the event really means in wrestling history:

"I know you've got a very, very smart audience on Sportskeeda. But I bet you that a lot of people in the audience that don't even realize the Survivor Series that used to be on Thanksgiving. Bro, you've watched it. You had Thanksgiving dinner and everybody you look forward to. I wish people in the audience could see those shows. Guys, if you just like googled 'Survivor Series Thanksgiving day,' they would see what the true concept was behind this, and every match mattered, bro. There were feuds going in; oh my god, I really wish the audience could have seen that, bro. It was really something," revealed Vince Russo.

Check out the episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Vince Russo feels Survivor Series has lost its magic

The current Survivor Series format follows the 'brand wars' formula, but Russo reminded fans of the show's illustrious background. Each Survivor Series match featured stars who were already feuding heading into the show.

Russo explained that each feud would get its time to shine until the two biggest stars of the match collided and popped the crowd.

"And, bro, think about this too. In that match, they are going through every individual feud and think about when it's finally Andre and Hulk. Think about where is that magic. Where is that magic? You wait for the whole match, everybody is getting their feud in, and then you know, Andre is in, and I can see Hogan on the apron, looking at the people, Sheikh's full of air, and they are going nuts. Bro, what the heck happened to that, bro?" Russo added.

Survivor Series has undergone drastic creative changes since its inception in 1987, and Vince Russo is clearly not a fan of the modern iteration of the event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun