"The stage is set" - Vince Russo reveals why 5-time tag team champion will return to face Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns emerged victorious at WrestleMania 38 and is expected to continue his iconic Universal title reign for the foreseeable future.

Reports suggest that WWE wants Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39, and the dream match was a topic of discussion on this week's Bro Show.

Vince Russo said that the stage is set for The Rock to wrestle Roman Reigns at the next WrestleMania, as will happen in California. The former WWE writer clarified that Rock doesn't need the money from professional wrestling and expects The Great One to be back for the love of the business and his Samoan family.

"Yeah, I mean, like you said, Chris. The fact that it's going to be in California, I mean the stage is set!" revealed Vince Russo. "You know, bro, if it were just another wrestler, I wouldn't put whole much weight, but it's blood, man. He's really doing it. It's not money; let's be honest, bro. Rock, at this point, does not need Vince McMahon and the WWE. It's family. It's blood, and I really think that at the end of the day, that's why he would do it." [11:48 - 12:20]

The legendary Bill Apter chimed in and noted that The Rock's rumored WrestleMania 39 match would have several Hollywood celebrities in attendance.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would get the same treatment as other major boxing fights, as stated by Apter:

"You're also going to have a zillion celebrities in Hollywood," said Bill Apter. "This is going to be like a major boxing fight, with all the celebrities trying to get tickets. It's going to be the hot ticket. Rock vs. Roman or anyone at this point would be the exceptional draw on the card." [12:21 - 12:43]

Bill Apter feels WWE should groom an up-and-coming wrestler for Roman Reigns' spot

We're still almost a year away from the next WrestleMania, and Apter said a lot can change before the premium live event in Inglewood, California.

While The Rock's busy schedule has always been an issue, Bill Apter also questioned whether Roman Reigns would still be a full-time WWE Superstar as he could also be on his way to Hollywood.

There are multiple factors at play here, and Apter felt that WWE could instead build a young superstar to defeat The Tribal Chief:

"That's hard to tell because we don't know where The Rock will be at that point; Roman Reigns will probably be still in the company unless Hollywood grabs him too," stated Apter. "But in terms of Rock and his production company and his movies and all that, and who knows, he's been away from the ring for a long time. He works out like a monster; he looks like a monster in a good way. Who knows? It depends on how The Rock's legend grows to the wrestling fans, not to the movie fans, in my opinion. So, I don't know; I'm not one to say. I think they need to bring in another guy for Reigns. Groom somebody, an up-and-coming wrestler." [10:35 - 11:26]

Are you in favor of seeing Reigns vs. Rock, or should WWE focus on pushing another superstar who could dethrone the Head of the Table? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Lennard Surrao