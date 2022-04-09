4 possible main events for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 38 is in the history books now. It was a two-night extravaganza of high-profile matches and segments that saw Cody Rhodes return to WWE and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle his first match in 19 years. But now that it's in the past, we can look forward to the future of the Show of Shows, WrestleMania 39.

Next year's Showcase of the Immortals is being billed as "WrestleMania Hollywood". It's scheduled to air over two nights from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the wrestling world is already speculating about its potential matchups and main events.

SoFi Stadium @SoFiStadium

wwe.com/wrestlemania39…

#Wrestlemania | @WWE @WrestleMania 39 is coming to Hollywood next year! We can't wait for April 1& 2 in 2023. Are you ready?! Check out the presale offer here: .@WrestleMania 39 is coming to Hollywood next year! We can't wait for April 1& 2 in 2023. Are you ready?! Check out the presale offer here:wwe.com/wrestlemania39… #Wrestlemania | @WWE https://t.co/NXiJVWVSyW

There have been several reports and rumors already regarding the potential headliner for next year's event. Here are four possible bouts that could main-event WrestleMania Hollywood.

#4. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be a perfect WrestleMania headliner in Hollywood

The Rock (left) & Roman Reigns (right)

This one seems like the match that's most likely to happen at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns has now been the universal champion for over 580 days and does not seem to be dropping the title anytime soon.

Story-wise, there are endless possibilities for WWE to make this one of the biggest feuds in history. The dominant champion has beaten everyone on the roster and claims to be the greatest of all time, so The rock makes his return to WWE to beat the unbeatable.

Adding to that, the two are cousins and members of the celebrated Anoa'i family, which can provide the climax to The Tribal Chief's journey. If he is truly the Head of the Table, he will have to defeat The Great One to prove it.

This match has also been long-awaited by the WWE universe and is talked about almost every day on social media.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker could usher in a new era

WWE has made it very clear that they want Bron Breakker to be one of the top stars on the main roster. The 2nd-generation wrestler made a massive statement in winning back his NXT Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania.

If everything goes well, we could very well be witnessing the next face of the company being produced.

If WWE does not manage to get The Rock for WrestleMania Hollywood, Reigns vs. Breakker seems like the best option for both the performers. This matchup will solidify Breakker as a top guy in the company for years to come.

#2. John Cena vs. Austin Theory could elevate another young star

Left: Austin Theory, Right: John Cena

Austin Theory has been a big part of Raw programming ever since his debut and has been heavily featured in on-screen segments with Vince McMahon.

WWE promotes him as McMahon's protege. It's very clear that The Chairman looks at Theory as a big future star and will try everything to push him to the top. There have also been reports that Vince sees Theory as the next John Cena.

What better way to elevate your next star than putting him in a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All with one of the biggest superstars wrestling has ever produced?

#1. John Cena vs. Randy Orton could close out one of WWE's greatest rivalries

John cena (left) & Randy Orton (right)

John Cena and Randy Orton have had one of the biggest rivalries in WWE history. Their feuds were a prominant part of WWE programming in the late 2000s and early 2010s. What could be a better match for the main event of WrestleMania than the final bout between these two future Hall of Famers?

Adding to that, John Cena is a 16-time world champion, tying Ric Flair for the most of all time (as recognized by WWE). On the other hand, Orton is a 14-time champion. If the newly-unified WWE Championship were involved in this match, the stakes would rise exponentially.

Who do you want to see main-event The Show of Shows in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Jacob Terrell