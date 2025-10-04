  • home icon
  Vince Russo reveals 62-year-old WWE legend is the best producer he's ever worked with (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 04, 2025
WWE headquarters (Image via: WWE.com)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was an integral part of the promotion during the Attitude Era. He helped Vince McMahon with getting the product out and helped build stars during that time. During his run with the company, he worked with many other people who helped run WWE creative.

One such person is the current Executive Director of WWE, Bruce Prichard. The 62-year-old has spent three separate spells with the promotion, with his second spell, between 1992 and 2008, being the longest. Russo heaped huge praise on Prichard recently.

Russo was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he called Bruce Prichard the greatest storyteller he had ever met in the wrestling business.

"Greatest storyteller I ever met in wrestling, and I will also say this. Bro, I was a producer. That was half of my job. I produced all those vignettes. I produced all those talents. Okay? Me. I produced them, but I will sit here and tell you, Bruce Pritchard was far and away the best producer I ever worked with. Ever. And let me tell you why, Mac. No matter who Bruce was producing, he would get in their character. If Bruce is producing Paul Bearer, he's Paul Bearer. If Bruce is producing Taker, he becomes Taker. He was unbelievable at that. Bruce was a great producer, great storyteller, very entertaining, but a politician just being in the business for so long," Russo said.
Having left WWE back in 2008 after being released by Stephanie McMahon, the now 62-year-old returned for a third stint in 2018. He has served in many capacities in the company across all of his stints. Apart from helping out with creative, he also appeared on screen as 'Brother Love,' has served as a commentator for the promotion, and was also The Undertaker's manager briefly.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
