Vince Russo has spoken regarding the current Roman Regins-Jey Uso storyline in WWE.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced Kevin Owens and Otis on last week's episode of SmackDown. Otis was quickly taken out leaving Kevin Owens in a precarious position. With KO looking down and out, Roman Reigns asked Jey Uso to tag him in. Before Jey could make the tag, KO made a comeback. Reigns ended up choking Kevin Owens out with the guillotine but was disqualified by the referee for not being the legal man.

Following the match, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso continued punishing Kevin Owens with steel chairs. Reigns then unloaded on his own cousin to presumably teach him some sort of lesson.

Vince Russo reveals a big issue with the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso storyline

On this week's edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the storyline between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso on SmackDown. Russo felt that WWE were letting the angle drag on at times:

"I'm watching that show and it's like they don't know where to go with it. They're repeating that and they're dragging that out and look at the numbers, week by week by week people are starting to lose interest in that."

Vince Russo also pointed out one issue he had with the angle, which was Jimmy Uso not really being a part of it right now:

"If Roman is doing that to Jey Uso, okay, where's Jimmy Uso? They've established these guys as brothers, for what, a decade? Where's Jimmy Uso? Whether he's hurt or not bro, he would show up at this show... and that's the problem. That is the problem. You talk about reality. I'm gonna just let you whip my brother's a** and I ain't gonna do a damn thing? That's where they lose people bro."

